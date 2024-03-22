Insider Buying: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Acquires $38,972.34 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guardant Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

