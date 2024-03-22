Insider Buying: Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) CEO Acquires $55,400.00 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Immuneering Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Immuneering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Immuneering by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

IMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IMRX

About Immuneering

(Get Free Report)

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.