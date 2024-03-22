Insider Buying: Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) CEO Acquires $55,400.00 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Immuneering Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Immuneering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on IMRX
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.