Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Buys 3,300 Shares of Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. 389,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

