Insider Buying: Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) President Buys 3,300 Shares of Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE RVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. 389,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.93.
Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Value Trust
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.