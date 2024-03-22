Insider Buying: SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Senior Officer Buys 9,953 Shares of Stock

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nigel William Meredith White acquired 9,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.92 per share, with a total value of C$556,571.76.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.62 and a 52-week high of C$44.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.14. The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.