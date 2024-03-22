Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases £138.24 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($175.99).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Ken Murphy bought 49 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £135.73 ($172.79).

On Friday, January 19th, Ken Murphy bought 47 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($178.31).

On Friday, December 22nd, Ken Murphy bought 48 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £138.24 ($175.99).

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 292 ($3.72) on Friday. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.20 ($3.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 303.70 ($3.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.95. The company has a market cap of £20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,460.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

