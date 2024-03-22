Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$148,543.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,543.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.70 on Friday, reaching C$59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,085. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$52.85 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.88. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. CIBC decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.50 to C$72.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.65.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

