Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Buys 2,642 Shares of Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Claire Davenport bought 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.96 ($6,323.31).

Trustpilot Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON TRST traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 193.50 ($2.46). The company had a trading volume of 1,533,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,112. Trustpilot Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 62.45 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.80 ($2.99). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £800.92 million, a P/E ratio of -19,349.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.