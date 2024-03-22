Insider Buying: Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Director Buys $95,062.50 in Stock

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

