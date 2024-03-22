Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $2,904,124.64 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 22,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $2,904,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,864,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ARES opened at $136.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

