Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AGO stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $36,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 642,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 63.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 158,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGO

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.