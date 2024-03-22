Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) CFO Sells $84,178.24 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,582,303 shares in the company, valued at $35,728,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

AESI stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 2,948,611 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 1,306,900 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 70,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $21,795,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

