Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) EVP Sells $34,807.50 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $34,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AESI opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $69,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

