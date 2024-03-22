Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Sells 166,710 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $3,657,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,140,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,024,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AESI opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

AESI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

