Insider Selling: Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG) Director Sells 412,500 Shares of Stock

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.

CVE:ASG remained flat at C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,318. Aurora Spine Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

