Insider Selling: Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG) Director Sells 412,500 Shares of Stock

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00.
Aurora Spine Stock Performance
CVE:ASG remained flat at C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,318. Aurora Spine Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$24.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.
About Aurora Spine
