Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells 4,217 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Stahl sold 4,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $52,417.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,428.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.5 %

AVDX stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 192,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVDX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDX

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.