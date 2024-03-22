Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells 8,322 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $477,100.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,124,886.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brady Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,246. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brady

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.