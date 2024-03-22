Insider Selling: CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Sells $109,688.70 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CEVA Price Performance

CEVA opened at $23.19 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 99.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CEVA by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CEVA by 64.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in CEVA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

