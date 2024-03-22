Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO Sells 2,650 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $648.72. 79,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,543. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.87. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

