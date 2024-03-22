Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO Sells 2,650 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CHE stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $648.72. 79,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,543. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.87. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
