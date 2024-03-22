Insider Selling: CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) CEO Sells 443,000 Shares of Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $19.87 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

