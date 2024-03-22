Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,030,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,825,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $864.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.10 and a beta of 1.41. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 136,201 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,348,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1,006.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 433,065 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.