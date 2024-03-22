Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells $400,236.54 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,538.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

