Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CFO Sells $400,236.54 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,538.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DocuSign Stock Performance
Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DocuSign
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.