Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vidal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Vidal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Daniel Vidal sold 5,202 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $11,132.28.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXFY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Expensify during the first quarter valued at $2,167,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.