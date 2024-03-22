Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director Sells $164,700.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) Director Crespo Luz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FBP opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

