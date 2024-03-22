Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) COO Sells 15,647 Shares of Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:IDT opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

