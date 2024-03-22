Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $60,821.82 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $60,821.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,054.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Hussein Mecklai sold 7,217 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $729,999.55.

On Monday, February 12th, Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $54,107.19.

Impinj Stock Up 2.0 %

PI stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $142.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 355,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.