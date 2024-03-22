Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Sells 16,278 Shares of Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 16,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $318,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,138,023.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 2,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,813. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

