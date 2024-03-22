Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Sells 881 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.03. 732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.19 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KAI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kadant by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth $110,849,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.