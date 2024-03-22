Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Sells 881 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.03. 732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.19 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.28.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Kadant by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth $110,849,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kadant during the third quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
