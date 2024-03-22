Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Sells $452,183.06 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,843,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 69,524 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Liquidia by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Liquidia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,656,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the period. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,095,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

