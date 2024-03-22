Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Sells $41,106.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medpace Stock Up 3.6 %

MEDP opened at $413.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.76 and a 200-day moving average of $300.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.38 and a 52 week high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

