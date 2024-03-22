Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) VP Sells $41,106.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Medpace Stock Up 3.6 %
MEDP opened at $413.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.76 and a 200-day moving average of $300.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.38 and a 52 week high of $419.42.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
