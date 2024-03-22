Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,065. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

