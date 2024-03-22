Insider Selling: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $58.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

