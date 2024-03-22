Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Sells $47,179.44 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. On average, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

