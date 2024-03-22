Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) President Sells $46,423.44 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

RVNC stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 342,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,749,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

