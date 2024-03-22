Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $28,388.36 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $28,388.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,012,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,269 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $15,380.28.

On Thursday, February 29th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $58,539.60.

Sunrun Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.