Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00.

David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFI International alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00.

TFI International Price Performance

TSE:TFII opened at C$218.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$218.77.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$181.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.