Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells 235 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $14,541.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 15th, Mark David Schwartz sold 235 shares of Trimble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $13,872.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Trimble by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

