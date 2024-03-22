Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,466,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,362,532.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.
- On Friday, January 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $172,320.00.
Vital Farms Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on VITL. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
