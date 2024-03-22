Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,466,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,362,532.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $2,138,000.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $172,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $968.92 million, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 2,798.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VITL. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

