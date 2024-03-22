Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells $15,505,140.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $15,505,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Workday Stock Performance
WDAY opened at $276.49 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.05 and its 200-day moving average is $257.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.