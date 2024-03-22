Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.60. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.
Intchains Group Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $528.21 million and a PE ratio of -240.00.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
