Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 75,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,451,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

