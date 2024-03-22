InterDigital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $105.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in InterDigital by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

