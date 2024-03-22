Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the period. Interface accounts for approximately 1.1% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Interface worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 407.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TILE

Interface Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.