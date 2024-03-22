International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

