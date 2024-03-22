Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $13.32 or 0.00020651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.14 billion and approximately $277.58 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00086946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,185,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,163,239 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.