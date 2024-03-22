Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Alex G. Balazs Sells 280 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $644.40. The stock had a trading volume of 70,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.04. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,838,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intuit by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 244,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,507,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
