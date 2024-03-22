Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Alex G. Balazs Sells 280 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $644.40. The stock had a trading volume of 70,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.04. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,838,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intuit by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 244,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,507,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

