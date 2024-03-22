Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.7% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $647.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $642.99 and its 200-day moving average is $584.04. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

