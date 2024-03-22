Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.04. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 1,707,153 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

