Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,914 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,223,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,604,000 after buying an additional 1,138,315 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after buying an additional 939,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $12,087,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.29. 51,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

