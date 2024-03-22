Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.20

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 17084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $659.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 423,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

