Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.20

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 17084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $659.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.