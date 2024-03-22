Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,245 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,227,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.02 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

